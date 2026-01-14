‘God of War’ Live-Action Series Casts Its Kratos

Ryan Hurst will assume the role of Kratos in Prime Video’s “God of War” live-action series, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name.

Kratos is the titular character of the entire “God of War” franchise. In the live-action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he handles a new challenge: his ten year old son, Atreus, according to Amazon. This father and son dynamic began a whole new chapter in the legendary series and will be the heartbeat of the new show.

The actor previously won a BAFTA Award for his performance as Thor in Playstation’s “God of War Ragnarök,” bringing a familiar voice to the franchise.

The “God of War” series will follow Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures in the ancient mythology-themed realm, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better man, according to the series’ logline.

The upcoming series received a two-season order from Prime Video in late 2022, but pre-production is currently underway in Vancouver with additional casting in progress. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye of “Shōgun” and “The Boys” will direct the first two episodes.

Ronald D. Moore will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer after Rafe Judkins (“Wheel of Time”), Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus’ exit from the series. Moore was a producer for “Outlander” and “For All Mankind.” “God of War” marks his first big TV project since returning to Sony Pictures Television in June under a new multi-year deal.

“God of War” is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

Hurst is repped by UTA and Piper Kaniecki Marks Management.