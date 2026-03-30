BBC Radio Presenter Scott Mills Fired From Morning Show Over ‘Personal Conduct’ Allegation

BBC morning presenter Scott Mills has been fired from the “The Radio 2 Breakfast Show” over personal conduct allegations, according to the British news network.

Mills departure was first reported by the Mirror, which it “understands the allegation relates to a historic relationship” that dates back more than 10 years. Neither the Mirror nor the BBC reported any further details.

“While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC,” the network said in a Monday statement.

Mills, 53, had worked for BBC radio and TV for more than 25 years, and took over “The Radio 2 Breakfast Show” in early 2025. He signed off last Tuesday saying “Back tomorrow,” but the following morning, DJ Gary Davies opened the program, saying he was “in for Scott Mills.”

“I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock,” BBC’s director of music Lorna Clarke said in a Monday morning email to staff, according to the BBC. “Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programs on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity.”

Clarke said she would provide an update on the situation when more information became available.

Mills joined Radio 1 in 1998, hosted a weekend show on Radio 5 Live and was last seen on TV in a “Traitors” set during Comic Relief. He was one of the BBC’s highest-earning hosts, according to its annual reports, and was the U.K.’s most listened-to morning host with an audience of 6.5 million reported earlier this year.

He won the BBC’s “Celebrity Race Across the World” in 2024 with his now-husband, Sam Vaughan.