Harvest Studios to Launch Linear Channel and Streaming Platform Black Vision TV

Harvest Studios, founded by longtime showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (“Martin”) and entertainment executive Trenten Gumbs (“In the Cut”), is set to expand its company with the launch of linear channel and streaming platform Black Vision TV (BVTV).

The new 24/7 network will deliver a variety of content that celebrates Black culture, in partnership with HC2 Station Group.

Per a release, BVTV “fills a gap for the underserved Black audience with a programming portfolio that includes sitcoms, talk shows, sports, entertainment and news, all highlighting the richness and diversity of Black culture.” In addition, the platform plans to facilitate content partnerships and acquire programming from other producers and creators.

Gumbs will oversee BVTV as CEO, and Harvest Studio executive Rebecca Haywood will lead as president. Haywood will manage BVTV daily operations, which includes programming and advertising traffic. Both Gumbs and Haywood will continue their positions at Harvest Studios.

“Black Vision TV fills a critical gap in the marketplace by offering programming that reflects the full spectrum of Black life and culture,” Haywood said in a statement. “Our content entertains, educates, and uplifts — giving families shows they can watch together with pride. And this is content that we own and control. This partnership with HC2 allows us to reach millions of households who have been waiting for this kind of authentic representation.”

BVTV joins online TV, FAST, AVOD channel and app National Black Television (NBT), which Evans and Gumbs launched in 2025.

“This partnership represents a significant opportunity to bring authentic, family-friendly content to households across America,” added Les Levi, president and CEO of HC2 Broadcasting. “Black Vision TV’s commitment to quality programming aligns perfectly with our mission to serve diverse audiences through our extensive broadcast network.”

BVTV’s initial programming lineup will feature a mix of sitcoms, talks shows, stand-up comedy, music and public affairs from the Harvest Studio portfolio. One piece of content audiences can expect will be “Brotherhood in America,” a thought-provoking talk show created and hosted by Evans that discusses important issues facing African American men.

The platform’s first original series “Barbershop Larry” will launch in March 2026. The sitcom will follow three barbers in Dannon Green, Chaunté Wayans and Chazman Rodgers. Per the synopsis: “Larry, Sammy and Marcus navigate the everyday dynamics of a lively neighborhood barbershop, including unique characters, heartfelt moments and hilarious debates and even life and death consequences, one haircut at a time.”