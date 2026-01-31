‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel on Lady Danbury’s Future, Potential Spinoffs

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Bridgerton” Season 4 Part 1.

The “Bridgerton” Season 4 premiere threw fans a curve ball when Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) put in her request to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) to be granted leave from her post to visit her ancestral home, which she had not been to since she was four years old.

Andoh clarified that the move doesn’t mean Lady Danbury is leaving the Ton for good, saying, “I anticipate her being in this world still, but with a larger sense of who she is.”

While the “Queen Charlotte” prequel series revealed the struggles Lady Danbury endured as she was sent to London to marry an older man, Andoh noted the desire for Lady Danbury to visit her home country was churned up by discussions with her brother, Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), who entered back into her life last season.

“We get to a certain time in our lives where it’s like we need to understand who we are and where we’re from,” Andoh said. “I think that point has come for Danbury, so when she asked the Queen if she can go back there to find out … what was that four year old like? What was the sky that that baby first saw? Where did that toddler first play? Who were their friends? What were the sounds and the smells around them? What was the land? She needs to have that — it’s like a blank bit of her life, and she needs to get it back.”

At the same time, Andoh notes that Lady Danbury understands she would be abandoning both her post to the Queen as well as their friendship, but it’s a necessary trip to fill in the “tiny bit of her life [she’s] missing.”

Queen Charlotte’s reaction is, as expected, quite emotional, with Rosheuvel noting the request “hurts her deeply,” prompting her to pull her status card for the first time and behave quite childlike.

“It’s really beautiful that you see both of their vulnerabilities, and you see the friendship shift and fracture, and how do they come back from that? It’s hard. It’s it’s really difficult when you have this deep love for each other,” Rosheuvel said. “This friendship is a love story, and it is broken. It is fractured in this one moment. How are they going to get back to a sense of that love?”

Below, Andoh and Rosheuvel share their reaction to Violet getting her garden tended to, what potential spinoffs they would like to see and what’s to come in Part 2.

TheWrap: Violet has been busy this season getting her garden tended to. What was your reaction to that storyline?

Rosheuvel: I love it. I love, actually, not only the Violet story, but the Francesca story that goes along, in my opinion, that goes along beside it, that parallels it, which I think is very, very clever.

Andoh: We’re always discovering, aren’t we? It’s about finding your pleasure, finding your confidence, finding your permission to ask for what you want as a woman — we all need to practice that a bit more. Danbury is happy for her friend Violet to have what she needs in her life, and also … you don’t have to be a widow for your entire life. You know there is still flesh and blood in you, and it’s not a betrayal of your husband to fall in love again or to experience what it is to be desirable and to desire — you’re allowed. Life is long. You’re allowed. I just don’t want her to do it with my brother because she’s my friend!

What does it mean for you all to — alongside Ruth’s Violet — represent woman of a certain age group who aren’t depicted on TV all too often?

Rosheuvel: I love it. I’m here for it. Here for it, all day, every day.

Andoh: Women of our age buy the most theater tickets, cinema tickets. We are the ones that are signing up for all the streamers and watching the TV and reading the books. We love the drama, so let’s see some drama that loves us.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

With this talk of Lady Danbury going back to her homeland, are we setting the stage for a standalone prequel series for Lady Danbury?

Andoh (mimicking a phone call): “Hello, Netflix?” They just said it’s above my pay grade [and] to shut up and just stay where we are.

Rosheuvel: Oh, that would be fantastic, though, and I could come and visit.

Golda, fans are still eager to know if we will ever get a second season of Queen Charlotte?

Rosheuvel: I have no idea. “Hello, Netflix?” No, they’re not answering, babe, sorry. I have no idea. I would like to see somebody else’s origin story. I think we’ve seen enough of the Queen. Just putting it out there.

Who else would you be interested in seeing?

Rosheuvel: Lady Featherington — I’d like to see her.

Andoh: What on earth was going on in her early life? Where’s she come from?

Rosheuvel: Brimsley — I know we saw a lot of it in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” that could be continued.

Andoh: What about the downstairs girls? Mrs. Wilson? There’s so much potential, isn’t there? That’s the beautiful thing about this show — there are so many interesting people with back stories that we would all be fascinated to know about.

What can you tease about what’s to come in the back half of the season?

Andoh: All we can say is, if you’ve loved the first four episodes, there is so much hanging on, what comes next, and it’s really satisfying. The next four … they take you into unexpected places, and they’re really satisfying.

Rosheuvel: I can tell you, we are very good.

Andoh: We’re ever so good.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

“Bridgerton” Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 premieres Feb. 26.