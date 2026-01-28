BuzzFeed’s Curly Velasquez Joins LatiNation Media as Development VP

Curly Velasquez, former BuzzFeed editor and the creator of its digital series “Pero Like,” has been named LatiNation Media’s vice president of development.

In his new role, Velasquez will oversee the network’s creative

direction across original series, talent development, visual identity,

and creator-driven storytelling.

The company’s portfolio includes the LATV linear cable network, which reaches 81% of U.S. Hispanic households across the top 43 designated market areas (DMAs), as well as its free LatiNation content app, FAST/AVOD/CTV LatiNation channels and in-house production studios.

“Curly is one of the true originators of Latino digital influence. ‘Pero Like’ wasn’t just viral — it reshaped how Latino culture showed up across every platform,” LatiNation chief operating officer Bruno Seros Ulloa said in a statement.”His creative eye, his credibility within the creator community and his ability to translate culture into scalable media make him uniquely qualified to define LatiNation’s creative identity moving forward.”

“Bringing Curly into this role is an anchoring moment for LatiNation,” CEO Andrés Palencia added. “He doesn’t just understand our audience — he is our audience. His voice, instincts, and lived experience embody the culture we serve and the future we are building.”

Velasquez is a Salvadoran-American Los Angeles–based creator whose career spans fashion, television, and digital media.

He began working in fashion alongside iconic photographer David LaChapelle and designer Jeremy Scott, before being discovered at BuzzFeed, where his career as a Latino digital creator took off. As a co-founder of comedy franchise “Pero Like,” he helped build one of the largest and most culturally impactful Latino platforms in digital media.

His on-screen credits include Starz’s “Vida” Seasons 2 and 3, Netflix’s “Mucho Mucho Amor” and appearances on E!’s “What the Fashion,” PBS’ “Dead and Buried” and “Crash Course.” He also co-hosts the iHeart podcast “The Super Secret Bestie Club” with longtime collaborator Maya Murillo.

“Opening doors for Latino creators has always been central to my life’s

work,” Velasquez said. “Building Latino content isn’t about chasing trends— it’s about community, trust and making space for our culture, our

traditions, and our dreams to live on screen.”

“I’m driven by legacy. LatiNation creates a bridge between where we come from and where we’re going — honoring our origins while intentionally shaping the future,” he added. “I couldn’t be more excited to help lead that vision.”