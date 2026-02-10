Chuck Todd Says Former Colleague Savannah Guthrie Will Solve ‘Heartbreaking and Surreal’ Mystery of Missing Mother | Video

Chuck Todd became emotional and stumbled over his words as he weighed in on former co-host Savannah Guthrie’s quest to find her missing mother.

The duo co-anchored the MSNBC show “The Daily Rundown” from its inception in 2010. CNN’s “The Arena” host Kasie Hunt asked Todd what his thoughts were as the Guthries enter Day 8 in the search for their 84-year-old mother Nancy.

“I keep waiting for this dystopian, surreal event to be — ‘no, no, no we’re going to wake up from this nightmare,’” he told the panel, stuttering through his words. “It’s still hard to fathom that this is actually happening. I’ll just be honest.”

The journalist, who worked at NBC News between 2007 and 2025, added that Savannah has vast legal experience that she “no doubt” will use to press law enforcement to turn over every stone in the case.

“She’s got a type of legal mind and critical thinker that is as good as anyone I’ve ever dealt with,” Todd said. “This is a trained lawyer. She did a lot of things before she came on TV, and people knew who she was.”

“I have no doubt she’s helping to lead this investigation at this point,” he added. “She’s gonna be making these folks retrace their steps. My confidence in her to solve this puzzle is as high as anybody I know.”

Todd served as the chief political analyst for NBC News and led the “Meet the Press” panel from 2014 to 2023. Guthrie and Todd worked closely when he served as Chief White House correspondent and political analyst for NBC News.

The anchor noted that when the two were placed together at “The Daily Rundown” they had a deeper connection and parallels in their personal lives.

“Why we were thrown together to host the TV show? We don’t know. But the strangest thing is, we both lost our fathers at the age of 16, and we both had mothers who told us, ‘No, don’t stay. Go. You’ve got to go leave,’” he said. “[It’s] personal for a lot of people. Please. Let’s get her home.”

“It’s heartbreaking and surreal at the same time,” he said.

The anchor left NBC in 2025 to pursue other ventures and now hosts “The Chuck ToddCast” and serves as the head of politics and Host of “Sunday Night with Chuck Todd” for Noosphere.

