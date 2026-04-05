Colin Jost Cracks Up Michael Che and Sarah Sherman in ‘SNL’ Sketch About Kristi Noem’s Husband

Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon was caught in the crosshairs of “Saturday Night Live” last night, days after the Daily Mail reported he has a habit of dressing as a woman and posting on a fetish site.

“Weekend Update” host Michael Che told the studio audience Bryon was caught “chatting with women online while wearing gigantic inflatable boobs as part of a bimbo fetish,” but it was co-host Colin Jost who stole the show.

Che then introduced Sarah Sherman as Bryon.

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Sherman told Che, “Michael, my eyes are up here” as she pointed to her eyes, and then pointed her fingers to the side and added, “My nipples are out here.”

“I dare you all to find one thing that’s comical about this situation,” Sherman also said in the sketch. “I dare you to make a joke about my big beautiful balloon breasts. I dare you to kink shame me on national TV about my insane clown juggle-os and my tiny teeny little bike shorts.”

She continued, “You got anything to say liberal New York about a conservative man’s ball-oobs?” before calling on Ashley Padilla (who played Kristi Noem in the sketch). “Anything to add about my sweater puppies?”

“Did someone say puppies?” Padilla fired back, a referene to Kristi’s 2024 dog-shooting scandal.

Sherman than addressed Collin Jost, and asked him if he had anything to say about her “Party City poppers.”

“No. Absolutely not. I don’t want to say anything,” Jost answered. He then added, “But if I did, it would probably be something like …” before he stuck out his tongue and shook his head, miming motorboating.

Bryon has been skewered by conservative commentators like Megyn Kelly, who said Thursday, “I feel for Kristi Noem, it puts a totally different spin on the affair she’s allegedly been having with Corey Lewandowski. Who could blame her? It feels almost noble at this point.”

“I mean, like, it’s not noble,” Kelly added. “They’re both married and have children … I’m just saying it definitely gives a different look at it, because you never know what’s going on in someone’s marriage.”

Watch the sketch from “Saturday Night Live” in the video above.