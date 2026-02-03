Crunchyroll Hikes Monthly Prices on Fan, Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan Tiers by $2

Crunchyroll has increased prices by $2 per month for its Fan, Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan memberships in the United States as it expands its anime offerings worldwide.

Starting Monday, the Fan tier increases from $7.99 to $9.99 per month, the Mega Fan tier increases from $11.99 to $13.99 per month and the Ultimate Fan tier increases from $15.99 to $17.99 per month. The pricing changes will be reflected for existing U.S. subscribers on the next billing date after March 4.

The move marks the first price increase on Crunchyroll’s Fan tier in the U.S since 2019. The Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan tiers previously increased prices back in May 2024.

Crunchyroll offers over 50,000 episodes, 25,000 hours and 2,000 series and films, alongside music videos, concerts, games and more. It also recently launched Crunchyroll Manga, a digital manga add-on featuring titles from leading publishers such as VIZ Media, Square Enix and Yen Press, with more on the way.

The Fan tier includes ad-free viewing and full access to the Crunchyroll library, the ability to download content for offline viewing on one device and 5% off select products in the Crunchyroll Store.

The Mega Fan tier includes ad-free viewing and full access to the Crunchyroll library and game vault, the ability to download content for offline HD viewing, up to four concurrent streams, and 10% off select products, members only offers & early access to sales and free U.S. Shipping on orders greater than $50 in the Crunchyroll Store.

The Ultimate Fan tier includes ad-free viewing and full access to the Crunchyroll library, game vault and hundreds of Manga titles through Crunchyroll Manga, the ability to download content for offline HD viewing, up to six concurrent streams, 15% off select products and free shipping at the Crunchyroll store and an exclusive swag bag after consecutive months of subscription.

For a limited time, Crunchyroll members can upgrade to the Fan Annual Plan for $66.99 for one year, or $5.58 per month when paid annually. Upcoming product enhancements include teen profiles and PIN protection, multiple profiles, a skip intro/credits feature and expanded device compatibility