Daniel Stern Exits ABC Pilot ‘Do You Want Kids?’ After Prostitution Solicitation Charge

Daniel Stern has exited the ABC pilot “Do You Want Kids?” following a prostitution solicitation charge.

Stern, who was set to star as a series regular in the project alongside Rachel Bloom and Rory Scovel, was removed from the pilot just days after the “Home Alone” star was charged with one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution. His role will be recast.

Prior to his removal, Stern was slated to play Freddy, the gruff patriarch of the Zilbalodis family and father to Alex (Scovel), who is married to Rosie (Bloom). “Do You Want Kids?,” which hails from 20th Television, centers on “a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives,” per the official logline.

Representatives for Stern did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Per a report from TMZ, Stern was cited on Dec. 10 at a hotel in Camarillo, Calif. and was charged with the misdemeanor on Monday, Jan. 12.

Stern is best known for starring opposite Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in Christmas classic “Home Alone” as one half of crime duo the Wet Bandits. Stern reprised his role as Marv in sequel movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Stern’s other credits include “The Wonder Years,” “City Slickers,” “Breaking Away,” “Danny,” “Manhatten,” “Getting On” and “Strange Calls,” among others. More recently, he appeared in “For All Mankind” as Eli Hobson.

“Do You Want Kids?” is written and executive produced by married couple Bloom and Dan Gregor, with Steven Levitan and Danielle Stokdyk also on board to EP via Levitan Productions.