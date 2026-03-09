‘Doc’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With 22-Episode Order

There will be more “Doc” coming to Fox.

The medical drama starring Molly Parker has scored a Season 3 renewal at Fox for the 2026-2027 broadcast season, Fox and Sony Pictures Television announced Monday. Like Season 2, which is rolling out on Fox, “Doc” earned a 22-episode order for its third installment.

Since its premiere, “Doc” is averaging 7.3 million multiplatform viewers, marking Fox’s largest scripted multiplatform audience, with 11 episodes of Season 2 ranking among Fox’s top 20 multiplatform telecasts of the 2025-26 season to-date, per Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures.

“’Doc’ has become a true breakout for FOX, delivering our largest scripted multiplatform audience of the season and building remarkable momentum across FOX, Hulu, Netflix, and internationally — earning it another 22-episode order,” Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn said. “That success is a testament to the exceptional creative leadership of Hank Steinberg and Barbie Kligman, our terrific partners at Sony, and the talented Molly Parker, whose deeply nuanced performance gives the series its soul.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Rob Wade, Michael Thorn, and their amazing teams at FOX,” Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said. “This milestone highlights Doc’s compelling storytelling and standout performances that have resonated with audiences globally. We’re incredibly proud of the exceptional writing from Hank and Barbie, and of Molly Parker’s powerful, nuanced performance at the center of the series. We look forward to building on the show’s continued success in the seasons ahead.”

Beyond Molly Parker, “Doc” stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, with Felicity Huffman joining for Season 2.

Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg will remain as co-showrunners and executive producers for the second season. Additional EPs include Erwin Stoff, Russell Fine, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Carol Barbee and David Foster.

“Doc” airs Tuesdays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and streams the next day on Hulu. Its two-hour Season 2 finale will debut on Tuesday, April 14 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.