Brooks Nader Joins Fox’s ‘Baywatch’ Reboot as Series Regular

Brooks Nader has joined Fox’s “Baywatch” reboot as a series regular.

First hitting screens in 1989, “Baywatch” became the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries and, at its peak, reaching more than a billion viewers every week. The original series starred David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon and helped launch the careers of Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa and Yasmine Bleeth.

The reboot follows Mitch’s son Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) as his world is turned upside down when Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin), the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad.

Nader will portray Selene, who is described as the sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards.

“While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction,” the character description states. “Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding.”

Starring alongside Nader, Amell and Belkin will be Hassie Harrison as Nat and Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad. David Chokachi also returns as Cody Madison, who now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives.

Nader made her debut in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and appeared for four consecutive years before landing the 2023 cover and returning as an SI Legend in 2024. She was discovered by a modeling agency while studying finance at Tulane University and quickly began booking major campaigns with brands including La Perla, Laura Mercier, Clarins, and Covergirl.

Last year, Nader debuted her Freeform and Hulu reality series “Love Thy Nader,” which follows her and her three sisters’ personal lives and careers in New York and beyond. The show, which is executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, was recently picked up for a second season. Before that, the competed on Season 33 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

The “Baywatch” reboot is slated to begin shooting this spring in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach and on the Fox lot in Century City. The series will launch on Fox as part of the 2026-27 season.

The series is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle with Matt Nix (“Burn Notice,” “The Gifted”) serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside EPs McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz. McG will also direct the series premiere episode.