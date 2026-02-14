Fox’s ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Casts Stephen Amell in Lead Role

Fox’s “Baywatch” reboot has found its star in Stephen Amell.

Amell, who is best known for starring in “Arrow” and “Heels,” will star in “Baywatch” as Hobie Buchannon, the son of original series main character Mitch Buchannon, who was played by David Hasselhoff. While the series saw Hobie as a wild child, the reboot sees him following in the footsteps of his legendary father as Baywatch Captain.

“Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad,” per the official character description.

“From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of Baywatch demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy,” EP and showrunner Matt Nix said of the casting. “He’s the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun. We’re so excited to get started.”

Stephen Amell is best well known for playing the titular character in the CW’s “Arrow,” based on DC Comics superhero The Green Arrow,” and led Starz’ “Heels” as well as NBC’s “Suits: LA” spinoff series. He’s also be featured in “Hung,” “New Girl,” “Private Practice,” “Code 8,” “Lighthouse On Little Lorraine” and “The Borderline.”

Scheduled to launch on Fox as part of the 2026-2027 season, “Baywatch” is slated to begin production this spring in Venice Beach as well as on the historic Fox lot in west Los Angeles.

Fox and Fremantle will host an open casting call for “Baywatch” on Wednesday Feb. 18 in Marina Del Rey, Calif as they fill a wide range of roles from series regulars and recurring characters and to walk-ons.

In addition to Nix (“Burn Notice,” “The Gifted”), “Baywatch” is executive produced by McG, who will direct the series premiere, as well as Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

Amell is represented by UTA, Leverage Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.