‘Baywatch’ Reboot Sets Open Casting Call in LA

Calling all lifeguards! Fox Entertainment’s “Baywatch” is on the lookout for fresh talent for its new reboot set to premiere in the 2026-2027 season.

Fox and Fremantle will host an open casting call for the new series Wednesday Feb. 18 in Marina Del Rey, Calif. The network is on the lookout for actors to fill a wide range of roles from series regulars and recurring characters and to walk-ons.

“The ‘Baywatch’ Open Casting Call gives actors a rare opportunity to join the team of an iconic global sensation that celebrates the California spirit and helped define L.A.’s incomparable beach culture,” Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, said. “We’re excited to discover fresh faces with authentic SoCal energy as we bring back Baywatch for a new generation of fans.”

The network is looking for talent to fill roles from lifeguards and beachgoers to bartenders, buddies and love interests to rescuers and rescuees. The series said that they may also fill roles that have yet to be written into the series.

Aspiring actors ages 18 and up are encouraged to audition. The listing suggests that performers show up “Baywatch ready” but recommends that actors avoid “overly revealing styles of costumes.” Once registered for the audition, actors will read a short scene. Memorization is not required.

“Baywatch” is scheduled to begin shooting in March in Venice Beach and on the Fox Studio lot. Fox Entertainment and Fremantle will co-produce the reboot, which has been given a 12-episode order. Matt Nix (“Burn Notice,” “The Good Guys”) will serve as the series’ showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Dante Di Loreto as well as the original series’ creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann and Doug Schwartz.

The original “Baywatch” premiered in 1989 on NBC. Starring David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and Jason Momoa, the drama followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaii. “Baywatch” became the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries, and at its peak, reaching more than a billion viewers every week.

Register for the open casting call by Tuesday Feb. 17 here.