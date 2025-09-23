‘Baywatch’ Reboot Greenlit at Fox for 2026-27 Season

“Baywatch” is coming back as a TV show thanks to Fox. The network gave the revival a straight-to-series order for the 2026-2027.

Fox Entertainment and Fremantle will co-produce the reboot, which has been given a 12-episode order. Matt Nix, known for his work on “Burn Notice” and “The Good Guys,” will serve as the series’ showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Dante Di Loreto as well as the original series’ creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann and Doug Schwartz. No cast members have been announced.

“In its first run, ‘Baywatch’ defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

The original “Baywatch” premiered in 1989 on NBC. Starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, the drama followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaii. The series was initially canceled after its first season but picked up a following through syndication, later becoming the most-watched TV show of its time. At the peak of its popularity, “Baywatch” set a Guinness World Record, becoming the most widely viewed TV series in the world with an average weekly audience of over 1.1 billion viewers. It officially ended in 2001 but had a reunion in 2003 on Fox.

This isn’t the first time a “Baywatch” reboot has emerged. A movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron and directed by Seth Gordon premiered in 2017 and became a commercial success.