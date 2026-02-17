‘Baywatch’ Reboot Sets David Chokachi’s Return as Cody Madison

“Baywatch” alum David Chokachi will rejoin the franchise this fall as the series returns 25 years later.

The “Witchblade” actor returns in a recurring role as his character Cody Madison, who now runs The Shoreline bar-and-grill. He builds a close mentor relationship with the lifeguards protecting the SoCal community, even offering free wings after a big save.

Chokachi joins previously announced Stephen Amell, who will star as Hobie Buchannon, the son of original series main character Mitch Buchannon, previously played by David Hasselhoff.

Per the show’s official logline, Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad.

The rebooted series aims to celebrate the franchise’s legacy, while re-energizing it for today’s global audience. The leading cast will be mostly new faces.

Fox and Fremantle will host an open casting call for “Baywatch” on Wednesday in Marina Del Rey, Calif., as they fill a wide range of roles from series regulars and recurring characters to walk-ons.

Scheduled to launch on Fox as part of the 2026-2027 season, “Baywatch” is slated to begin production this spring in Venice Beach as well as on the historic Fox lot in West Los Angeles.

Chokachi is represented by LINK Entertainment and Singular Talent.

“Baywatch” is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle with Matt Nix (“Burn Notice,” “The Gifted”) serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz. McG will direct the series premiere episode.