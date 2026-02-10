ESPN Becomes Live Streaming Home of MLB.TV

ESPN has become the new streaming home of MLB.TV.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 10, baseball fans can buy MLB.TV on ESPN, bringing access to thousands of of out-of-market live games each season to both the ESPN app and ESPN.com.

With MLB.TV now available on ESPN, subscribers can take full advantage of the ESPN app’s features while watching baseball, including multiview, integrated stats, key plays, home/away feed selection, and access to live, fantasy and betting information.

“ESPN and MLB have a partnership rooted in decades of delivering marquee baseball moments to fans,” ESPN EVP of programming and acquisitions Rosalyn Durant said in a statement. “With MLB.TV now available through ESPN, we’re taking a significant step forward in reinforcing ESPN as the home of the MLB regular season while deepening the value proposition of the ESPN Unlimited plan – giving fans even more flexibility in how and where they watch all season long.”

There are several subscription options for MLB.TV on ESPN, with MLB.TV available to purchase for $134.99 for the 2026 season for current ESPN unlimited plan subscribers or $149.99 seasonally for fans without an ESPN unlimited plan, with a free month of the unlimited plan included. Monthly subscriptions are also available for $29.99/month, which also includes a free month of ESPN unlimited.

U.S.-based MLB.TV subscribers – whether purchased through ESPN or previously through MLB – will be able to watch the MLB.TV out-of-market games, MLB Big Inning and MLB Network on both ESPN and MLB digital platforms.

The news comes months after MLB signed a three-year media rights deal with ESPN, NBCUniversal and Netflix covering the 2026–2028 season. Under the deal, the league will continue its longstanding relationship with ESPN, while NBC returns to regularly airing games on its broadcast network for the first time in 26 years. Netflix will also collaborate with MLB on documentaries and live baseball event coverage, marking a first for the streamer.