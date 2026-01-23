‘Finding Her Edge’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

The ice skating YA drama series features up-and-comers from “We Were Liars” and “Heated Rivalry”

Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot and Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo in "Finding Her Edge" Season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

Just a few weeks out from the Winter Olympics and on the heels of the “Heated Rivalry” hype, Netflix’s “Finding Her Edge” gives viewers their winter sports romance fix.

Retired figure skater Adriana Russo is committed to preserving her family’s Olympic legacy and keeping their Ontario ice rink in business. After a career-ending injury and losing her first love and skating partner, Adriana (Madelyn Keys) takes on a new challenge. Although Adriana thinks Brayden’s a “cocky idiot,” he could be her ticket to the Winter Olympics.

“Finding Her Edge” is a YA romance drama adapted by Shelley Scarrow of “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” The series stars newcomers from “We Were Liars” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

The Netflix series even features cameos from Canadian ice dancing stars Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the cast and characters of “Finding Her Edge.” All eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo in “Finding Her Edge” Season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo 

Adriana Russo has a legacy to uphold as the daughter of Olympic skaters, but her skating career ended earlier than she planned, causing her to lose her skating partner and first love Freddie. When an opportunity to skate for her family comes to light, Adriana takes it despite her cocky partner.

Keys has been acting since she was 10, getting her start in the kids program “Beats in Bites” in 2012. She has also appeared in the made-for-TV movie “A Mother’s Lie” and Prime Video’s “Three Pines.”

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo and Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot in “Finding Her Edge” Season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot

Brayden Elliot, resident bad-boy, steps in at the last minute as Adriana’s skate dancing partner. However, Brayden is romantically involved with Adriana’s sister, causing a rift between the two.

Ambrozic most recently appeared in an episode of “We Were Liars.” His other credits include “Hotel Cocaine” and “Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story.”

Olly Atkins as Freddie O’Connell in “Finding Her Edge” (Credit: Netflix)

Olly Atkins as Freddie O’Connell

Freddie is Adriana’s former skating partner and first love. He competes with a new partner now, but at the same rink, so he’s constantly in the back of her head.

Atkins’ previous acting credits include “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” andthe upcoming horror film “The Casket Girls.”

Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo in “Finding Her Edge” Season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo

When a skating injury sidelines Elise, she is forced to watch her sister step into her place and take over the Russo ice skating legacy.

Beaton made her acting debut in “300.” Some of her other credits include “Overcompensating,” “Single All the Way” and “Luckiest Girl Alive.”

Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo in “Finding Her Edge” Season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo

Alice is the youngest Russo sister, living in her skating sisters’ and parents’ shadow. Malakhov has previously appeared in “Anne with an E” and “It: Welcome to Derry.

Harmon Walsh as Will Russo in “Finding Her Edge” Season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

Harmon Walsh as Will Russo

Will is the patriarch of the Russo skating family dynasty. His passion for the sport and preserving their legacy draws a wrench in his relationship with his daughters.

The Canadian actor has appeared in “Gossip Girl,” “Saving Hope,” “As the World Turns” and “Good Witch.”

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo, Millie Davis as Riley Monroe and Olly Atkins as Freddie O’Connell in “Finding Her Edge” (Credit: Netflix)

Millie Davis as Riley Monroe

Riley is Freddie’s new partner on and off the ice. Riley went from best friends to rivals with Adriana after dating her ex. Davis started as a child actress and has previously appeared in “Wonder,” “Orphan Black,” “Odd Squad” and “Good Boys.”

Aidan Shaw as Weston in “Finding Her Edge” (Credit: Netflix)

Aidan Shaw as Weston

Shaw plays a goofy hockey bro, who dates on of the figure skaters. His other television credits include “Heated Rivalry,” “Youngblood” and “Locke & Key.”

