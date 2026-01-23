‘Finding Her Edge’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Just a few weeks out from the Winter Olympics and on the heels of the “Heated Rivalry” hype, Netflix’s “Finding Her Edge” gives viewers their winter sports romance fix.

Retired figure skater Adriana Russo is committed to preserving her family’s Olympic legacy and keeping their Ontario ice rink in business. After a career-ending injury and losing her first love and skating partner, Adriana (Madelyn Keys) takes on a new challenge. Although Adriana thinks Brayden’s a “cocky idiot,” he could be her ticket to the Winter Olympics.

“Finding Her Edge” is a YA romance drama adapted by Shelley Scarrow of “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” The series stars newcomers from “We Were Liars” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

The Netflix series even features cameos from Canadian ice dancing stars Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the cast and characters of “Finding Her Edge.” All eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.