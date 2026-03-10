Fox Entertainment Taps Billy Parks as Head of Fox Creator Studios

Fox Entertainment tapped Billy Parks to head Fox Creator Studios. The hiring continues Fox’s investment in the creator space.

Parks previously served as EVP of Production and Programming at The Chernin Group. He’s also held senior leadership roles at Fullscreen, Astronauts Wanted and Otter Media and was recently a Venture Partner at Slow Ventures Creator Fund. Parks began his career in feature films before producing commercials, music videos and branded entertainment, which included Super Bowl campaigns a well as VMA-winning work with artists like Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Eminem, Selena Gomez and Rhianna.

In this new role, Parks will lead the vision, strategy and operations of Fox Creator Studios and will report to Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

“Fox Creator Studios represents a fundamental evolution in how we work with today’s most dynamic storytellers, bridging the gap between Hollywood and the rapidly expanding creator economy,” said Wade. “Billy has built his career at the forefront of creator-driven media, blending creative instinct with investment and operational expertise. He understands that today’s creators are founders and brand builders, and he knows how to scale their ideas into enduring businesses. As we expand our digital ecosystem, we want to empower creators to bring their dreams to life, and Billy is the ideal leader to drive that effort.”

“Creators today aren’t waiting for permission. They’re building the most dynamic media business in the world on their terms, recognizing that the future belongs to ideas that travel,” said Parks. “Fox has a storied legacy of empowering great creative talent, and Fox Creator Studios is a natural extension of that legacy. Our goal is to meet creators where they are, respect what they’ve already built and help them grow, whether that means launching a new format, expanding into new verticals or scaling their brand across platforms. We want to be a place that understands their needs and helps turn momentum into enduring storytelling and entertainment brands.”

Under Parks, Fox Creators Studios will develop IP that can live within Fox’s ecosystem or travel to third-party platforms globally. The initiative has been described as a central component of Fox Entertainment’s broader digital strategy. The company previously invested in Holywater, the Ukrainian microdrama company behind My Drama. Fox is also dabbling in more experimental storytelling through its collaborations with Chain, B.J. Novak’s food experience company, its acquisition of the rom-com podcast company Meet Cute and its two-way content pipeline with HarperCollins Publishing.