Tracee Ellis Ross Signs Multiyear Development Deal With Fox Entertainment

Tracee Ellis Ross inked a multiyear first-look scripted and overall unscripted deal with Fox Entertainment Studios.

The Emmy-nominated actress, producer and director will serve as am executive producer across scripted and unscripted projects, including comedy, drama and animation and reality television formats.

Her production company Joy Mill Entertainment will house the projects as part of her first term deal with Fox. Adriana Ambriz is set to return to Joy Mill and continue her role as head of development at the studio, a position she has held since 2020.

“Tracee is a singular force, creative, purposeful and culturally undeniable,” Fox Entertainment Studios’ Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted, and Allison Wallach, head of unscripted, said. “Her instincts, curiosity and drive make her an exceptionally creative and prolific partner. We’re excited to team up with Tracee and Joy Mill Entertainment to create work that inspires, entertains and reflects the world through their distinctly authentic lens.”

Ross is best known for her role as Rainbow Johnson on the ABC comedy “black-ish,” which ran for eight seasons. She also executive produced and starred in its spinoff “mixed-ish.” Her other credits include “The High Note,” “Girlfriends” and “The Hair Tales.”

“Joining the FOX Entertainment Studios family marks an exciting next chapter for Joy Mill Entertainment,” Ross said. “At Joy Mill, our focus is in creating and producing entertaining, culture bending stories centered around identity and joy, and from our earliest conversations with FOX, it was clear that they shared the same vision. I’m excited to collaborate with Hannah, Allison, Fernando Szew, Tomii Crump, and their incredible teams as we continue to expand our platform.”

Most recently Ross hosted and executive produced the Roku original “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.” The travel series became Roku’s most-watched unscripted original, earning a second season at the network.

Ross is represented by Artists First, UTA, Origin Public Relations and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.