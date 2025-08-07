Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Solo Traveling’ Renewed After Becoming Roku’s Most-Watched Unscripted Original

Tracee Ellis Ross is hitting the road once more, earning a second season for her Roku series “Solo Traveling.” The show set a new record for the platform, becoming the most-watched unscripted original from Roku in its first two weeks streaming.

The series follows Ross as she travels the world solo, navigating new countries and cultures without much help. The first season of the show saw the actress head to Morocco, Mexico and Spain, but it has not yet been revealed where she’s headed in Season 2.

“Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible,” Ross said in a Thursday statement. “But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced and shared my journeys. The way the show is resonating feels truly special — all of the comments, the conversations, the connection … my cup runneth over.”

“So here’s to all the solo travelers out there, the aspiring solo travelers, those who share in the joy of solo travel by watching me do it and, of course, to my fellow over-packers!” she continued. “There’s so much more to see and do — the world is our oyster! I can’t wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”

Though the exact numbers weren’t revealed, the series earned its spot at the top with the most unique viewers for the platform.

“Tracee Ellis Ross has set a new gold standard for unscripted storytelling,” Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, added. “Her show didn’t just perform — it soared. The response from our streamers has been overwhelming, and we’re deeply grateful to have Tracee returning to guide us through another season filled with heart, purpose and adventure.”

Season 1 of “Solo Traveling” is now streaming in its entirety on Roku.