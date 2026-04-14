Guy Fieri Refutes Connection to Tate Brothers After Viral Photo: ‘All I Can Say Is That I’m Devastated’

Guy Fieri refuted any connection to the Tate brothers after a viral photo from UFC 327 made the internet rounds.

The Food Network star took to X on Tuesday to clear up confusion after pictures were taken of him greeting Andrew and Tristan Tate before the fight over the weekend. The pictures and videos show Fieri shaking hands and smiling with the manosphere influencers. The celebrity chef wanted it known that he did not know who the Tates were when they approached him to say hi.

“I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated,” Fieri wrote. “I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchange happened. I did not know them or about them before that moment.”

I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated.



I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did… — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 14, 2026

He finished: “I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.”

Last year, the brothers were accused with a slew of charges including rape, human trafficking and assault. According to The New York Times, Andrew’s 10 charges are related to the accusations made by three unnamed women. He’s been accused of rape, assault causing actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan is looking at 11 charges, which include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, all of which are connected to allegations one of the above three women made.

The brothers have denied all wrongdoing.

Fieri and the Tate brothers were just some of the many celebrities that attended the UFC fight last Saturday. Others watching the brawl included President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Dana White.