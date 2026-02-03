Kate Mara, Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss have some dark secrets they’re keeping behind closed doors in the first official teaser for Apple TV’s “Imperfect Women.”

“I’m so happy to be here with the two people I love most in the world, who I feel most loved by,” Mara’s character Nancy says to her friends Eleanor (Washington) and Mary (Moss) in the new footage, which dropped on Tuesday.

“The true friends who see me so deeply and accept me so completely,” Nancy adds. “You guys seriously saved my life.”

The group’s joy appears to be short-lived, however, as several dramatic moments from the season are teased, hinting at the challenges the women will face. And it’s all revolving around a dark secret that they all share.

“A body was found early this morning,” someone tells Eleanor and Mary as they’re sitting in a police station’s holding room.

Watch the teaser below.

The new psychological thriller, which is executive produced by Moss and Washington, was adapted from Araminta Hall’s 2020 novel of the same name.

Per a description of the series, “‘Imperfect Women’ examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.”

Writer and producer Annie Weisman created the show and will also serve as showrunner. “Imperfect Women” will have eight episodes, with the first debuting on March 18.

“Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios, and will be executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus via their production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, who initially optioned the book. Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone.



