‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Finale Haunts Record 6.5 Million US Viewers

“It: Welcome to Derry” closed out its freshman season with a series-high viewership for its finale.

As the horror series debuted its Season 1 finale on Sunday, the final episode scored 6.5 million viewers in the U.S. across HBO and HBO Max, according to live-plus-three-day viewership data from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The finale viewership builds upon the show’s growth over the season, which saw the show scored 5.8 million viewers for its penultimate episode, which, at the time, marked a season-high viewership. Viewership for the penultimate episode ticked up slightly from the premiere, which garnered 5.7 million viewers, though the finale rose 14% from the premiere.

Through its first season, “It: Welcome to Derry” is averaging nearly 20 million viewers globally as well as 11.5 million U.S. viewers. The show remains as one of the top three original series debuts since the launch of HBO Max, behind “The Last of Us” and “House of the Dragon.”

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “It” universe and based on King’s “It” novel, the series expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “It” and “It Chapter Two.”

While the show has not yet received a Season 2 renewal from HBO, Muschietti has previously revealed his plans for a three-season arc for the prequel series based on the “critical cycles” of Pennywise in 1962, 1935 and 1908.

HBO recently handed out sophomore season renewals to Tim Robinson’s “The Chair Company” and Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” after ratings success for both shows. “The Chair Company” debuted to 1.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers and is currently averaging 3.3 million viewers, according to live-plus-three-day figures, pacing as HBO’s top freshman comedy in platform history.

“I Love LA” also recently saw its highest viewership to date as Episode 5 scored 1 million viewers in its first three days across HBO and HBO Max.