Jenn Levy Joins Amazon MGM Studios as Head of Unscripted and Documentary TV

Jenn Levy has boarded Amazon MGM Studios as the studio’s new head of unscripted and documentary TV.

In the newly created role, Levy, who previously served as president at production company 32 Flavors, which produces “The Real Housewives” and “Vanderpump Rules,” will oversee the entirety of the studio’s efforts in the unscripted space, with Amazon MGM Unscripted, MGM Alternative, Big Fish Entertainment and Evolution Media teams reporting to her.

She will report to head of global TV Peter Friedlander, who shared news of her arrival in a Tuesday memo to staff. Levy will be based at the Culver City office and will start her post on Jan. 20.

“Having a single threaded leader for this vital piece of our business is crucial – and bringing on someone of Jenn’s caliber to fill the job makes our future that much brighter,” Friedlander wrote. “Jenn has played a leadership role in shows that have resonated far beyond the unscripted genre and crossed into global phenomenon territory – ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘The Real Housewives,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Top Chef,’ and ‘Below Deck,’ just to name a few.”

Prior to serving as president of 32 Flavors, which is notably led by Alex Baskin, formerly of Amazon’s Evolution Media, Levy served as an SVP at Bravo for nine before moving on to Netflix, where she helped led the streamer’s unscripted initiative. Levy joined Netflix in 2017 as director of unscripted originals, helping launch megahits like “Love Is Blind,” “Queer Eye” and “The Ultimatum.” She served as VP of unscripted at Netflix by the time she left in 2024.

Levy’s appointment is one of the first major strategy moves from Friedlander, who joined in late September and succeeded Vernon Sanders.