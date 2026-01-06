Erik Ellner Named Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Head of Business Affairs

Erik Ellner has been named head of business affairs at Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group, with the former MGM executive moving up to take the position recently vacated by Steve Spira.

Studio co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, under whom Ellner formerly worked at MGM, made the announcement Tuesday in an email to staff. Spira exited his post as President of Business Affairs late last year; Ellner boarded Warner Bros.’ business affairs team under Spira in 2023.

The email announcing the promotion is below:

Team Motion Picture Group,

Happy New Year! As we embark on a new year, we wanted to share some important changes to our Business Affairs operations.

As some of you are aware, Steve Spira stepped down from his role leading Business Affairs across the Motion Picture Group at the end of 2025. We hope you will join us in thanking Steve for his incredible contributions to Warner Bros. and wishing him well as he heads into a new chapter.

With Steve’s departure, we are pleased to announce that Erik Ellner will now lead Business Affairs for the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. He has been a key member of this team since 2023, working alongside Tracy Myers, Dan Furie, Adrienne Moss and Laim Bogan in executing deals across labels.

An alumnus of MGM before joining us in Burbank, Erik has been a trusted member of our team, and we are grateful for his continued partnership.

Please join us in congratulating Erik on his new role.

— Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy