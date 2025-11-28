Warner Bros. Head of Business Affairs Steve Spira to Exit

Warner Bros. Pictures head of business affairs Steve Spira is set to exit the company, TheWrap has learned.

The longtime executive, who first joined Warner Bros. in 1985, will depart his post as president of business affairs at the end of the year as his tenure comes to a natural conclusion. The process for replacing Spira, who reported directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and motion picture co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, has not yet begun.

Spira’s first stint at Warner Bros. began back in 1985 and lasted several decades through 2020, prior to AT&T spinning off WarnerMedia and the conglomerate’s merger with Discovery, Inc. Spira rejoined the company in 2022 following the merger that brought Warner Bros. Discovery into existence, and exits as the company could potentially be split up again as it considers offers from potential buyers, including Netflix, Paramount and Comcast.

Spira’s departure comes during another uncertain period for the company as Warner Bros. Discovery awaits a second round of bids from potential buyers for all or part of the media giant, with a deadline of Dec. 1. While the company is continuing with its planned split into Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, the board is considering separate transactions for the two companies or a deal for the entire combined company. It has also said it would consider an alternative structure that could allow a merger of Warner Bros. and a spin-off of Discovery Global to shareholders.

During Spira’s first 35 years at Warner Bros. he was oversaw talent deals and managed relationships with key filmmakers including Clint Eastwood and Christopher Nolan. Spira served as head of business affairs through November 2020, when he was succeeded by Courtney D. Armstrong, though after she exited the company for Paramount in October 2021, the post remained unfilled until Spira returned to the same position in 2022.