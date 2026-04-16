Jimmy Kimmel Is Right: Johnny Carson Would Not Have Stayed Silent Amid Trump Turmoil | Guest Column

On Michelle Obama’s “IMO” podcast this week, Jimmy Kimmel pushed back on critics who invoke Johnny Carson as proof that late night hosts should stay out of politics.

“It indicates a significant lack of understanding about comedy to claim that Johnny Carson wouldn’t engage in this,” Kimmel said. “We live in a different era. And how can you be sure Johnny Carson wouldn’t have spoken out? I bet he would have addressed it and would be horrified by the current situation.”

Kimmel is right. And the historical, regulatory and strategic evidence supports him.

Carson was never apolitical. He was strategic.

The clip that circulates endlessly is from Carson’s 1979 “60 Minutes” interview with Mike Wallace:

“Tell me the last time that Jack Benny, Red Skelton, any comedian used his show to do serious issues. That’s not what I’m there for,” Carson said. “They think that just because you have ‘The Tonight Show’ that you must deal in serious issues. That’s a danger. That’s a real danger. Once you start that, you start to get that self-important feeling that what you say has great import, and you know, strangely enough, you could use that show as a forum. You could sway people. And I don’t think you should as an entertainer.”

Critics treat this quote as a commandment. It was a tactical assessment of a specific era. The Fairness Doctrine was still in force, and a highly polarized political landscape had not yet produced the institutional confrontation that defines the current moment.

Carson was not apolitical. He skewered politicians nightly. He tweaked Nixon so effectively that the White House enemies list included television personalities. What Carson practiced was strategic nonalignment, satirizing power without signaling a team. That is not the same as silence, and not what his critics are now demanding of Kimmel.

The era changed. The calculus changed with it.

As Kimmel told Obama, “We live in a different era.”

That is not a dodge. It is the central fact. Carson hosted “The Tonight Show” from 1962–1992, when there were three broadcast networks, the Fairness Doctrine and a political culture that did not feature a president extracting settlements from networks, an FCC chairman threatening broadcasters with “we can do this the easy way or the hard way” or affiliates preempting programming under government pressure.

When ABC suspended Kimmel in September 2025 after the Charlie Kirk monologue and Sinclair and Nexstar pulled the show, the crisis was not about a comedian overstepping. It was about government pressure reshaping broadcast in ways Carson never faced.

If Carson was operating in this raised eyebrow environment, he would not have shrugged and told better jokes about airline food. Carson was fiercely protective of the medium. The notion that he would have watched this and said nothing misreads the man as thoroughly as it misreads the moment.

The Carlin and Pryor point matters.

Kimmel’s invocation of George Carlin and Richard Pryor is not a deflection. It is a historical corrective. The mythology that comedy was once safely apolitical does not survive contact with the actual record. Carson booked both repeatedly. He gave the counterculture a broadcast platform because he understood that comedy’s job is to engage what matters.

A study in Social Science Research found that Carson’s approach, satirizing politicians without appearing partisan, reduced perceptions of polarization. But reducing polarization is not the same as ignoring the conditions that produce it. Carson engaged the politics of his era on his terms. There is no reason to believe he would not do the same today — and every reason, given the direct assault on broadcast freedom, to believe he would have engaged more forcefully.

The real ignorance is assuming Carson would be quiet.

Kimmel returned from his brief suspension to 6.26 million viewers, his highest in a decade. The audience showed up because a host stood his ground. Carson, who drew 50 million for his farewell, understood audience loyalty better than anyone in the format’s history. He earned it not by avoiding controversy but by being trusted.

“Don’t tell me what my job is,” Kimmel said.

Carson would have understood the sentiment, and in today’s landscape, he would have said it himself.

Stuart N. Brotman is a media scholar and former president and CEO of The Museum of Television & Radio (now The Paley Center for Media). He is the author of “Free Expression Under Fire: Defending Free Speech and Free Press Across the Political Spectrum” (2025).