Jon Stewart Crashes ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ as NYC Sewer Scavenger: ‘Giuliani Is Still Mayor’ Down There

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Jon Stewart took over “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Friday, emerging from an onstage manhole to cameo during the late-night host’s monologue riff. Wearing a headlamp and face-covering, Stewart’s appearance riffed on a news story about “urban scavengers” that are exploring the underground sewers of New York City.

“It’s awesome down there. It’s quiet. There’s no Citi Bikes. As the people of Brooklyn know, the rents are slightly cheaper down there,” Stewart told Kimmel. “The only downside is, down in the sewers, (Rudy) Giuliani is still mayor.”

Kimmel, who brought his late-night show to Brooklyn for the week, had been discussing local outlets’ coverage of a pattern of masked suspects with headlamps and crowbars being caught by surveillance cameras exiting manholes across the boroughs.

“I was going to go back down there. I’ve got Mets tickets for tonight,” Stewart continued, before drawing a groan from the audience of locals. “They’ve been playing in the sewer all year.”

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Stewart recently returned for his third season as a rotating host on “The Daily Show,” after returning to the program in 2024. The series returned to Comedy Central in early September, following its regular summer hiatus. Stewart’s current contract with the network has him tenured with the show until the end of the year.

Kimmel’s guests on Friday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” included Paul McCartney, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and a musical performance by Goose. Other guests during his week broadcasting across the country included New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Pete Davidson, Howard Stern and fellow late-night hosts John Oliver and Seth Meyers.