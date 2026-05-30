Kelly Curtis, ‘Trading Places’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actress and Sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dies at 69

Kelly Curtis, who starred in a small role opposite her older sister Jamie Lee Curtis in “Trading Places” and appeared in films and TV shows like “The Equalizer” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” has died. She was 69.

Jamie Lee Curtis announced her sister’s death Saturday on Instagram. No cause was given.

“She was my first friend and lifelong confidant,” Curtis wrote. “She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot.”

The oldest daughter to Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Kelly Curtis debuted onscreen as a toddler in “The Vikings,” an adventure film starring her parents. She kept close to her younger sister during her rise to fame, taking a small role alongside her in the 1983 comedy “Trading Places” and working as her assistant on the 2003 “Freaky Friday,” “Christmas With the Kranks” the following year and on “You Again” in 2010.

But she also kept busy with her own film and TV parts, including a recurring role on “The Sentinel” and with appearances in shows like “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Judging Amy,” “The Equalizer” and “Silk Stalkings.” She also directed “Marby Jets Are Go,” a 2018 documentary about an Australian high school track team.

Survivors include her husband John Marsh, brother-in-law Christopher Guest, and half-siblings Alexandra, Allegra, Ben and Nicholas.