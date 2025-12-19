Kevin Arkadie, Emmy-Nominated Writer and Producer of ‘New York Undercover’ and ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 68

Kevin Arkadie, the Emmy-nominated writer and producer behind “New York Undercover” and many other TV series, has passed away. He was 68.

News of Arkadie’s passing was shared by his family on social media Thursday. No cause of death was disclosed.

“This man right here was one of America’s greatest storytellers,” Arkadie’s cousin, L True Green, wrote in a social media post. “He has forever changed the landscape of creativity. From having an historic Broadway run, to writing for some of America’s greatest television dramas. He is the reason I have remained in the arts as a writer today. May you rest in peace Cuzzo. Much love.”

Arkadie was born and raised in Washington, D.C before moving with his family to Maryland, and eventually Texas. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a BFA in acting after shifting from the film program to theatre. His theatrical roots brought him to New York City, where he started his career as a playwright with his first professional production of “A Life Like the Rest,” before going on to have his plays “Up the Mountain” and “Corcoromasanti” produced in New York and Los Angeles.

His work as a playright helped land Arkadie an assignment on Kevin Rodney Sullivan’s “Knightwatch” on ABC, and after working on Fox’s “Alien Nation,” Arkadie landed his first TV staff writing job on “I’ll Fly Away.”

The gig propelled Arkadie into the world of TV writing, where he went on to write episodes of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Law & Order,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Chicago Hope” and “NYPD Blue,” among others.

By 1994, Arkadie created “New York Undercover” alongside Dick Wolf, which became the first police drama series to be lead by two people of color as Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo led the series. The police drama series, which also starred Patti D’Arbanville-Quinn and Lauren Vélez, ran for four seasons on Fox, from September 1994 to February 1999.

After co-creating “New York Undercover,” Arkadie went on to write miniseries “The Temptations,” as well as “Rescue 77,” “Soul Food,” “The Shield,” “Platinum,” “Miracle’s Boys” and “1-800-Missing,” among others. More recently, he developed and wrote BET’s “Sacrifice,” and had recent writing credits on OWN’s “Ambitions” and “The Quad.”

Over the course of his career, Arkadie received two Emmy nominations for his work on ABC’s “NYPD Blue” and CBS’ “Chicago Hope,” which scored outstanding drama series nominations in 1996 and 1998.