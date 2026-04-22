Laura Loomer’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Bill Maher Over Trump Affair Allusion Thrown Out by Federal Judge

Laura Loomer’s defamation lawsuit against Bill Maher and HBO over the “Real Time” host’s comments suggesting the right-wing commentator was having an affair with Donald Trump was thrown out Wednesday by a federal judge who ruled they were jokes, not actionable statements of fact.

U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. granted summary judgment to Maher and HBO in the case filed in Florida’s Middle District, ending Loomer’s claims before trial. The court said Loomer failed to prove the essential elements of defamation, including falsity, actual malice and damages.

The lawsuit centered on remarks made during a Sept. 13, 2024, episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” when Maher joked that Loomer might be in “an arranged relationship” with Trump to influence the election, then added that he thought she “might be” the answer to an earlier comedic bit asking who Trump was sleeping with. Loomer alleged Maher falsely accused her of adultery with the president.

The judge wrote that context was decisive: Maher is a “well-known comedian,” the program blends political discussion with satire, and reasonable viewers would have understood the remarks as comedy rather than factual reporting, the order said. The court noted audience laughter and groans during the segment, saying both reactions indicated the crowd recognized the comments as humor.

Even if viewers had interpreted the remarks as factual, the court said Loomer still could not meet the legal burden required of a public figure. Under the Supreme Court’s New York Times v. Sullivan standard, she had to show Maher acted with actual malice — meaning he knew the statement was false or seriously doubted it. The judge found no evidence supporting that claim.

The ruling also said Loomer failed to show measurable harm. According to the order, she did not identify anyone who believed the allegation because of Maher’s comments, did not provide expert evidence of reputational damage, and did not show lost income. The court noted Loomer testified her income rose in 2024 and that she continued to have access to Trump and invitations to the White House.

The clerk was directed to enter final judgment for Maher and HBO and close the case.