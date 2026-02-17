Miley Cyrus Sets ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Hosted by Alex Cooper

Miley Cyrus will take the stage for a “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” headed to Disney+ in March.

The special, which will film in front of a live studio audience, will feature an in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper, which will see Cyrus revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era, according to the official logline.

“Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from ‘Hannah Montana’ are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet,” per the official logline. “There will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight”

‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a statement. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

“‘Hannah Montana’ opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said. “Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

Hailing from HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, the special is executive produced by Cyrus, Cooper, showrunner Ashley Edens, Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Matt Kaplan.

Ahead of the special, Disney+ will launch a “Hannah Montana” collection, which will feature a non-stop stream featuring all four seasons of “Hannah Montana” as well as “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” and “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.” The “Hannah Montana” catalog has garnered more than half a billion hours streamed globally on Disney+ to date.