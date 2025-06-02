Miley Cyrus Says It Hurt to Be Overlooked by the Grammys for Hannah Montana: ‘At One Point, I Was the Best New Artist’ | Video

Miley Cyrus was hurt by the Grammys overlooking her at the height of the Hannah Montana craze.

While speaking on “The Interview,” Cyrus got candid about the music award show overlooking her when she was a Disney Channel star and her music was everywhere. She said she both understood but also questioned why she was never nominated while being one of the biggest names at the time.

“I think from starting from being on Disney, you already have something that you kind of have to overcome – which I’ve never understood needing to overcome Disney or being Hannah Montana because Hannah Montana was a singer,” she said. “I was never nominated for Best New Artist which was totally cool with me, but at one point I just think I kind of was the best new artist.”

She continued: “If it wasn’t the best it was the most impactful to a certain generation that there should be some sort of recognition of that. Also the amount of work I was putting in was so heavy.”

Cyrus won her first Grammy in 2024 for “Flowers.” Not only was she hurt about getting snubbed for her performances as Montana, but also for her other work once she left the character behind.

I think with the Grammys it was overcoming Disney, overcoming the character, and then when I left the character behind – like all the way behind – like it was ‘ok cut. I am officially so me.’ I think I just went so many steps ahead really fast and I don’t think that everyone could completely keep up.”

Cyrus just dropped her ninth studio album “Something Beautiful” on Friday, May 30.