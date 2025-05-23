Harrison Ford Talked Miley Cyrus Out of Touring New Album Because Her Vision Was Too Expensive | Video

Miley Cyrus revealed earlier this week that Harrison Ford, of all people, talked her out of staging a non-stadium tour of her upcoming visual album “Something Beautiful.”

The singer told Zane Lowe on Wednesday that she’s known the “Indiana Jones” star “for quite a while” and has “been in the same circles,” such as both being Disney Legends.

“So I show him my idea of ‘Somewhere Beautiful,’ which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things,” Cyrus said on the Apple Music 1 show, explaining she wanted “intimate places that are filled with beauty” like “a “cathedral in the middle of a forest.”

The no-nonsense veteran actor’s reaction? He told her, “Looks expensive.” She recalled him asking practical questions like, “You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what? You going to bring a crew?”

“I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense,’” she said.

Watch the full interview below:

Fans can still see “Something Beautiful” in theaters beginning May 30.

“I’m putting it into theaters because it’s something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover and you get to feel like you’re a part of a performance but I don’t have to tax myself in that way,” she told Lowe.

Ford currently stars in western series “1923” on Paramount+ and will return with the rest of the cast of “Shrinking,” which was recently renewed for Season 3.

