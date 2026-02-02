RiffTrax and Shout! Studios are coming together to produce four new episodes of the popular 1980s series “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”

To finance the reboot of the show, the pair have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funding. They set a goal of $20,000, but as of Monday, they’ve raised more than $350,000. The campaign will run through March 16.

“Something colossal is happening in the not-too-distant future — ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments!’ For the past two decades, we’ve been serving up fresh movie riffs as RiffTrax, but in celebration of our 20th anniversary this year, we’re going back to where it all began,” the Kickstarter page reads.

It added that Mike Nelson will be returning as host alongside Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, who will star as Murphy’s robot friends Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot. Mary Jo Pehl will return as Pearl Forrester. The three will also serve as creative leads for the program.

“Getting a chance to revisit MST after all this time has really energized all of us at RiffTrax,” Nelson wrote to fans and supporters on the campaign’s page. “And for my part, hey, I truly did miss standing next to plastic puppets. It’s been too long.”

The production process is slated to start between the spring and summer months in Minneapolis, with a goal to release all four episodes by the end of 2026.

“We’ll be building all-new, hand-crafted sets and props. And the hilarious ‘MST3K’ host segments WILL, of course, be back!” the Kickstarter reads.

“Mystery Science Theater 3000” originally ran for 14 seasons from 1988 to 1999.

Variety first reported on the news.