‘Morning Joe’ Eviscerates Supreme Court for Doing Nothing About ICE: ‘No More Time to Waste’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough laid into the U.S. Supreme Court for “dragging” its feet and refusing to step in to address ICE and the Trump administration’s anti-immigration tactics over the past year, warning the Court’s judges, “There is no more time to waste.”

“What exactly does the Supreme Court of the United States do every day?” Scarborough said during a Monday morning segment discussing the ongoing fallout of ICE’s presence in Minneapolis. “Where is the Supreme Court to protect Americans’ rights? Because all they are doing is sitting back doing nothing. We have a country that is being torn apart at the seams by the DHS, by ICE, by Kristi Noem, and the Supreme Court understands what’s happening here.”

“They have the power to stop it, and I will never understand why they are not stepping forward to do that now,” Scarborough continued. “We don’t want to be in this purgatory until June. How many more people, Chief Justice Roberts, will be shot in the streets of America between now and June?” The “Morning Joe” host brushed off arguments that certain members of the Court might prefer a “powerful executive branch” of the government.

“You still have to protect Americans’ Constitutional rights!” Scarborough said. “You still have to stop paramilitary forces from being able to roam the streets of America without any legal checks or balances! This is first-year law school s—t we’re talking about here.”

“What are you scared of? When are you going to act to protect the Constitutional rights of Americans?” Scarborough asked. “It’s time to stop washing your hands of this matter because you fear you may offend Donald Trump, and it’s time to start acting. It’s time to start ruling.” You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

Earlier Monday morning, Scarborough praised Bad Bunny for speaking out against ICE at the Grammys Sunday but lamented the fact that the Puerto Rican rapper and singer even had to do so in the first place. “He had to say last night, a hispanic superstar, ‘We are not savages and we are not animals,’ which is exactly how they’ve been treated,” the “Morning Joe” host observed.

“You see how much it is cutting through American popular culture. This has broken through in a way that’s been devastating for Republicans, politically,” Scarborough added, while also noting that the events of the past year have been “obviously devastating for so many Americans, so many American families, so many migrants.”

“The White House thought they could lie their way through this. Kristi Noem thought she could lie her way through this,” the “Morning Joe” host concluded. “The stream of lies, it’s caught up to them. The lies have caught up to the White House. The lies have caught up to ICE. Nobody believes them anymore. They are now paying a political price for it, and I pray, I hope and pray that they will be wise enough — not compassionate enough, because there’s obviously not a lot of compassion there — they will be wise enough to radically change their course.”