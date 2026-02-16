2026 NBA All-Star Game Scores Biggest Audience in 15 Years With 8.8 Million Viewers

The 2026 NBA All-Star game dribbled its way to its biggest audience since 2011 with NBC’s presentation of the game this Sunday.

The game averaged 8.8 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, according to preliminary Nielsen data and digital data from Adobe Analytics. That’s up a whopping 87% from last year’s game, which averaged 4.7 million viewers.

Viewership for the game, which was led by Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, peaked at 9.8 million viewers from 7-7:15 p.m. ET for the last minutes of the game.

The viewership success for the NBA All-Star game builds on NBC’s ratings wins brought in by the 2026 Winter Olympics and last week’s Super Bowl, which became the second most-watched Super Bowl to date with 124.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL+.

Following the game, Sunday’s coverage of the Olympics averaged 26.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal Digital Platforms and Versant’s CNBC and USA Network, according to preliminary Nielsen data and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Through Sunday’s coverage, nine of the 10 days of the Winter Olympics have surpassed 20 million viewers. The Olympics is averaging 24.5 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal Digital Platforms and Versant’s CNBC and USA Network, marking the most-watched Winter Games presentation at this point since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The Olympics has logged 10.3 billion streaming minutes thus far, outpacing nearly 50% all prior Winter Games combined, which tallied up 6.9 billion minutes.

The 2026 All-Star game caps off what NBC has dubbed legendary February, though the Olympics will continue through Sunday, Feb. 22.