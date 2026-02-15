It’s NBA All-Star Weekend and we know you’re already seated and ready to see your favorite ballers go head-to-head for the trophy.
The 75th NBA All-Star Game brings together the biggest names in the game, and each of them have been assigned a team. Two teams — Team Stars and Team Stripes — will represent the United States. Team World will be made up of the most notable basketball players from around the globe.
Each team will hit the court for the tournament which includes four 12-minute games. The final two teams will match up in the championship game.
With all that said, let’s get into how you can tune in.
When is the game?
The NBA All-Star game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 15.
What time does the game start?
The NBA All-Star game starts at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 15.
What network is the game on?
The All-Star game will air exclusively on NBC.
Is it streaming?
Yes, it will stream exclusively on Peacock.
What’s the schedule for the games?
- All-Star Game 1: Stars vs. World — 5 p.m. EST
- All-Star Game 2: Stripes vs. Game 1 Winner — 5:55 p.m. EST
- All-Star Game 3: Stripes vs. Game 1 Loser — 6:25 p.m. EST
- All-Star Championship Game — 7:10 p.m. EST
Who are the players participating?
Team USA Stars:
- Scottie Barnes — Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns
- Cade Cunningham — Detroit Pistons
- Jalen Duren — Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves
- Chet Holmgren — Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Johnson — Atlanta Hawks
- Tyrese Maxey — Philadelphia 76ers
- Coach: Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff
Team USA Stripes:
- Jaylen Brown — Boston Celtics
- Jalen Brunson — New York Knicks
- Brandon Ingram (replacing the injured Stephen Curry) — Toronto Raptors
- Kevin Durant — Houston Rockets
- LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers
- Kawhi Leonard — Los Angeles Clippers
- Donovan Mitchell — Cleveland Cavaliers
- Norman Powell — Miami Heat
- Coach: San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson
Team World Roster:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee Bucks
- Deni Avdija — Portland Trail Blazers
- Luka Dončić — Los Angeles Lakers
- Nikola Jokić — Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray — Denver Nuggets
- Pascal Siakam — Indiana Pacers
- Karl-Anthony Towns — New York Knicks
- Victor Wembanyama — San Antonio Spurs
- Alperen Sengun (replacing the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) — Houston Rockets
- Coach: Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković
Where does the game take place?
The game will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.