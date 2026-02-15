It’s NBA All-Star Weekend and we know you’re already seated and ready to see your favorite ballers go head-to-head for the trophy.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game brings together the biggest names in the game, and each of them have been assigned a team. Two teams — Team Stars and Team Stripes — will represent the United States. Team World will be made up of the most notable basketball players from around the globe.

Each team will hit the court for the tournament which includes four 12-minute games. The final two teams will match up in the championship game.

With all that said, let’s get into how you can tune in.

When is the game?

The NBA All-Star game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 15.

What time does the game start?

The NBA All-Star game starts at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 15.

What network is the game on?

The All-Star game will air exclusively on NBC.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it will stream exclusively on Peacock.

What’s the schedule for the games?

All-Star Game 1: Stars vs. World — 5 p.m. EST

All-Star Game 2: Stripes vs. Game 1 Winner — 5:55 p.m. EST

All-Star Game 3: Stripes vs. Game 1 Loser — 6:25 p.m. EST

All-Star Championship Game — 7:10 p.m. EST

Who are the players participating?

Team USA Stars:

Scottie Barnes — Toronto Raptors

Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns

Cade Cunningham — Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren — Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves

Chet Holmgren — Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Johnson — Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Maxey — Philadelphia 76ers

Coach: Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Team USA Stripes:

Jaylen Brown — Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson — New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram (replacing the injured Stephen Curry) — Toronto Raptors

Kevin Durant — Houston Rockets

LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard — Los Angeles Clippers

Donovan Mitchell — Cleveland Cavaliers

Norman Powell — Miami Heat

Coach: San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson

Team World Roster:

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee Bucks

Deni Avdija — Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Dončić — Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokić — Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray — Denver Nuggets

Pascal Siakam — Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns — New York Knicks

Victor Wembanyama — San Antonio Spurs

Alperen Sengun (replacing the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) — Houston Rockets

Coach: Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković

Where does the game take place?

The game will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.