NBA to Launch Reimagined NBA TV, New Streaming Platform

The NBA is launching a new multi-platform streaming offering and the reimagined NBA TV, which will offer live basketball games, highlights and original programming, starting Wednesday.

“NBA TV and the NBA App are designed to be a connected, global hub for basketball coverage, delivering nonstop access to live games, original programming and exclusive behind-the-scenes content,” Sara Zuckert, NBA App head and the league’s senior vice president, said in a statement. “The NBA App streaming platform will provide a seamless, always-on digital experience for fans to access 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Programming on the services will include:

“The Association,” a new weeknight primetime basketball-cast featuring MJ Acosta-Ruiz, David Fizdale, Rudy Gay, Chris Haynes and John Wall, among other contributors. The flagship program will inform and entertain viewers with league news, analysis and storylines.

60 NBA games during the regular season, beginning Oct. 25

Hundreds of live and on-demand games, competitions and highlights, including international leagues such as Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), France’s Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB), Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), Spain’s Liga ACB, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Korean Basketball League (KBL)

“Future Starts Now,” which will showcase top U.S. high school basketball tournaments and prospects

A selection of top NBA podcasts and live programs from across the basketball community, including Thinking Basketball, No Ceilings, The NBA Front Office Show and The Athletic’s NBA Daily

Creator-driven and community-powered content, featuring diverse voices such as Bree Green, Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, Jesser, Jenna Bandy and Tristan Jass

“Real Training Camp,” which will deliver exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to how NBA teams are gearing up for the season, including the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers

“Loud City: The OKC Thunder’s Championship Season,” narrated by Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, which will chronicle the team’s extraordinary journey to a dramatic seven-game NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers

“Coaches Corner,” which will feature one-on-one conversations between former NBA player and ESPN analyst Tim Legler and NBA head coaches from around the league

Other NBA TV programming for the 2025-26 season includes three triple headers starting on Dec. 20, with the Houston Rockets facing off against the Denver Nuggets, followed by the Charlotte Hornets at the Pistons and the Lakers visiting the LA Clippers.

NBA TV will also carry a full day of games on New Year’s Eve, starting at 1 p.m. ET when the Warriors visit the Hornets followed by the Phoenix Suns facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. NBA TV’s New Year’s Eve slate will conclude with the Thunder hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET.

Live NBA and WNBA games on NBA TV can be accessed on the NBA App streaming platform with an NBA TV subscription. Additionally, fans will be able to watch games from the NBA G League and BAL.

The launch comes as Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports will stop producing content for NBA TV after the league struck new media rights deals with Amazon, Disney and NBCUniversal. TNT Sports has been collaborating with NBA TV since 2008 and was a national rights holder with the league since 1984.

In June, TNT Sports chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser said that WBD had offered several proposals to continue to provide services and operate the NBA TV network and related digital assets. However, the two parties were unable to agree on a path forward that “recognized the value of our expertise, quality content and operational excellence that our fans and partners have come to expect from TNT Sports,” he said.

Despite no longer producing content for NBA TV, WBD reached a settlement with the league that will give TNT Sports and its portfolio of brands a global license to create, produce and distribute new and existing NBA content across its platforms.

The agreement includes expanded global content and highlight rights for TNT Sports, Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, with the ability to produce and distribute NBA content across the WBD portfolio, along with promotion, sales and creative commitments across both NBA and WBD platforms. It also gives WBD international rights to NBA games in Northern Europe and Latin America, excluding Mexico and Brazil. Additionally, TNT is licensing its “Inside the NBA” show to ESPN.

The full NBA TV game schedule for the 2025-26 NBA regular season is available here.