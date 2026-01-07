Peacock Adds Rinkside and Courtside Live Features Ahead of 2026 Olympics and NBA All-Star Weekend

NBCUniversal is beefing up Peacock ahead of its Legendary February, the company’s name for a month that will include the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX and 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend. The streamer announced Rinkside Live and Courtside Live on Tuesday, two new camera feeds that will give fans behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest sporting events of the season.

Rinkside Live and Courtside Live are two features that are optimized for mobile devices. Both will let Peacock users choose from multiple curated camera feeds. For the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games, Rinkside Live will be available for ice hockey and figure skating. Select figure skating events will offer a Coaching Cam, which will focus on each skater’s coaching area, as well as a fitness camera that focuses on the training room as these elite athletes prepare for their Olympic moment. As for hockey fans, the Bench Cam will be available for select games and will focus on each team’s bench throughout the game to capture player reactions and heated rivalries.

The Rinkside Live option will also offer a Highlights Hub for hockey and figure skating, providing fans vertical video compilations of Winter Olympics highlights. While these curated camera angles will be available to anyone watching on Peacock’s mobile app, fans will also be able to view these same angles on TV and the web through Peacock’s multiview experience.

“Given NBCU’s breadth of marquee sports this February, we’re offering Peacock users new, fun ways to engage and watch on their terms, with unprecedented access to moments they’ve never seen before and stand-out audio and picture quality,” said Jim Denney, chief product officer of Global Streaming and NBCUniversal Media Group. “From behind-the scenes access as athletes prepare for competition to unique perspectives, Rinkside Live and Courtside Live put fans in control and take them deeper into the sports they love to celebrate, and the culture and stories that surround them.”

Peacock will also be bringing back several features it implemented during the 2024 Paris Olympics. As previously mentioned, multiview is back, which allows fans to watch multiple events at once. The Gold Zone, a curated feed dedicated to showing fans when any athlete is about to win a gold medal, is also returning. Live Actions, an interactive tool that lets users select which live primetime coverage they’re most interested in watching, is also back as are Peacock’s in-page sports hubs, interactive schedule, medal standings and expanded search for specific sporting events. Finally, Peacock’s Live in Browse feature, which streams live events while users are browsing what to watch on the app, and a real-time Winter Olympics highlights compilation for mobile will be available this year.

Last but not least, the streamer is introducing several minigames for the Peacock mobile app. Those will include prediction games for figure skating and ice hockey, a daily Olympics Picksgame (another kind of prediction game) that will span multiple events each day and Olympics trivia. These games will be available from Jan. 24 to Feb. 23.

These platform updates aren’t unique to the 2026 Winter Olympics. Rinkside Live is similar to Courtside Live, a TV and mobile feature Peacock announced last year for its NBA games. It will finally debut during the 2026 NBA US vs. World All-Star Game on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The offering will let fans navigate between Star Spotlight, which highlights standout players on the court; Home Team and Away Team views; and Hot Highlights, which curates big moment from the current game, including memorable plays, interviews, celebrity fans and more.

Moving forward, Courtside Live will be available for select NBA games throughout the rest of the season. As for the NBA All-Star Weekend from Feb. 13 to 15, Peacock will also offer Can’t Miss Highlights, Peacock ScoreCard, Live in Browse and Catch Up with Key Plays.

Last but certainly not least is Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. That game will let fans use Peacock’s Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions features.