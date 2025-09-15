Stanley Tucci to Cover the 2026 Winter Olympics for NBC and Peacock

It’s no secret that Stanley Tucci is an expert on Italian cuisine, but he’s now ready to share what he knows with NBC and Peacock viewers as he helps cover the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in February.

The actor and cookbook author will provide primetime travelogue-style segments that spotlight Northern Italian food, culture and lifestyle, NBC Sports announced on Monday.

“It’s been my passion to learn about the people of Italy by traversing the country and savoring its food. But this time, I’ll have a guest with me — the world,” Tucci said in a statement. “I’m excited to return to northern Italy as the Olympic Games brings the world to its doorstep. What foods will the world fall in love with? What favorites will be uncovered? How will Italy transform with the world as its guest? I’m excited to share it all with the American primetime audience in February.”

“I immediately thought of Stanley when we started planning for Milan,” NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon added. “America has an affinity for all things Italian, and with his string of hit shows and best sellers, Stanley’s now the it guy on Italian culture in our country. His mix of cool curiosity and masterful storytelling makes him the perfect guide to dish on northern Italy’s culinary and cultural treasures. We can’t wait for him to make America hungry in primetime.”

In addition to his iconic roles in “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Hunger Games” and “Conclave,” Tucci has also been seen as host of CNN’s “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and National Geographic’s “Tucci in Italy.” He is also the author of four cookbooks.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games’ Opening Ceremony is set for Feb. 6, 2026.