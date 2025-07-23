Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Set Peter Rice as Head of Ceremonies and Content

The Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics have set former Disney and 21st Century Fox executive Peter Rice as Head of Ceremonies and Content.

In the role, Rice will be the lead executive producer for the opening and closing ceremonies for both the Olympic Games as well as the Paralympics, LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman announced on Wednesday.

“Peter is one of the rare individuals whose expertise seamlessly combines creativity, operational insight and production excellence to deliver ceremonies that will captivate audiences around the world,” Wasserman said. “He’s been a leading figure in shaping the modern television and film landscape and is the perfect asset to reimagining the delivery of the opening and closing ceremonies for the digital age, leaving a legacy well beyond the Games.”

“Los Angeles stands as a global beacon of entertainment, culture and diversity, and I’m incredibly honored to embark on this next chapter,” Rice added. “I look forward to delivering ceremonies that honor the legacy of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and celebrate the cutting-edge future of the 2028 Stadium. These venues have hosted some of the most legendary moments in sports history, and I’m thrilled to deliver a powerful artistic experience that adds a new chapter to L.A.’s Olympic and Paralympic story.”

Rice joined 20th Century Fox in 1989 and eventually was named president of the film production and distribution company in 2017. Once Disney acquired the studio, he became chairman of Walt Disney Television as well as chairman of General Entertainment for The Walt Disney Company, though he was let go in 2022 by then-CEO Bob Chapek.

Since then, he has produced movies such as “Saturday Night,” “Warfare,” “28 Years Later” and “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” with projects like “Misty Green,” “Elden Ring” and “Fairy Tale” currently in development.

The LA28 Olympic Games’ opening ceremony is set for July 14, 2028, with the closing ceremony to follow on July 30. Meanwhile, the Paralympic opening ceremony is set for Aug. 15, 2028, with its closing ceremony on Aug. 27.