NBC Partners With Over 25 Creators for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

After the success of the Paris Olympics, NBC is once again partnering with creators for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Over 25 creators across YouTube, Meta and TikTok will be given on-the-ground access in Milan and Cortina during one of the world’s biggest sporting events next year.

2024’s Paris Creator Collective garnered nearly 300 million views across social media. The Paris Games also generated a record-setting 6.55 billion impressions across NBC Sports’ social channels by the end of the Games. Several fan favorites from Paris will be returning for Milan Cortina, including ATFrenchies, Molly Carlson and Matthew Meagher, also known as MMG.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, the comedians and hosts of the “Las Culturistas” podcast, are also going to be part of the Milan Cortina Creator Collective and will film a new season of “Two Guys, Five Rings.” Created in partnership with iHeart Media, the Olympics-focused podcast debuted its first season during the Paris Games.

Just like with the 2024 Games, creators will receive unprecedented access to the athletes and competitions thanks to NBCUniversal, allowing them to film throughout northern Italy. Select groups will also travel to the Olympic clusters of Milan, Cortina and Livigno. Advertisers will be given the option to partner with NBCUniversal on sponsored posts with select creators.

“The Olympic movement has never been stronger and as we look towards the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games, we are excited to once again partner with incredible creators and these powerful platforms to bring the stories of the athletes and the spirit of the Games to fans everywhere,” said Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics. . “Creators participating in our program will once again offer their communities a unique and engaging perspective that will further showcase everything from the wintry competitions to Italian food, fashion and more, all in celebration of the Winter Olympics.”

Here’s the full list of creators by platform:

YouTube:

Alexa Rivera, @alexarivera (17.9 million subscribers)

Ashley Alexander, @urmomashley (1.9 million subscribers)

Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers, “Las Culturistas,” @lasculturiastas (48,800 subscribers)

Cleo Abram, @cleoabram (7.1 million subscribers)

Kylie Kelce, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” @nglwithkylie (418,000 subscribers)

Jordan Howlett, @jordan_the_stallion8 (4.8 million subscribers)

Matthew Meager, @mmg69 (3.2 million subscribers)

Tom Daley, @tomdaley (1.2 million subscribers)

Meta:

ATFrenchies, @atfrenchies (2 million Instagram followers)

Carlo & Sarah, @carloandsarah (3.4 million Instagram followers)

Hulett Brothers, @hulett_brothers (2.1 million Instagram followers)

Lionfield, @lionfieldmusic (3.5 million Instagram followers)

QCP (Gianluca Conte), @itsqcp (3.4 million Instagram followers)

Rylee Arnold, @ryleearnold1 (1.4 million Instagram followers)

TikTok: