Olympics Fair Games Nonprofit Denounces Trump Allies on LA28 Board, Says ICE Can’t Be Allowed at Games

The Fair Games Coalition denounced the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Committee for allowing allies of President Donald Trump on the organization’s board on Saturday. Such a move “has cast serious doubt on whether these Games can truly reflect the values of inclusion, fairness and community that they promise,” the coalition said in a statement.

“Companies with ties to Trump — including sponsors Airbnb, Delta, and others — are exerting outside control over LA28,” the statement said. “At the same time, Casey Wasserman, a billionaire and head of LA28, kowtowed to Trump on security and undermined confidence in the Games’ independence and integrity.”

The coalition insisted that “LA28 cannot credibly claim to represent the working people of Los Angeles or stand with immigrant communities while letting MAGA enthusiasts sit at the table. If LA28 truly stands for Los Angeles, Wasserman and any board members who believe in basic human dignity and fairness must speak up or step down. This a moment for Mayor Bass and the City of Los Angeles to step forward and demand accountability from LA28.”

The coalition, made up of “unions, community organizations, faith leaders and housing advocates” has additionally been “clear and unwavering” about its insistence that ICE and immigration enforcement agencies do not have a home at the Games.

“LA28 must commit to keeping ICE and all other immigration enforcement agencies away from the Games and out of the region,” they said. “The safety and dignity of immigrant communities must not be compromised.”

As reported by Politico this week, the new members of the board include former Republican National Committee chair and Trump chief of staff Reince Preibus and former House speaker Kevin McCarthy (who has close ties to Mayor Karen Bass).

Other Trump affiliates include donor Diane Hendricks, Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont, and investment banker Ken Moelis, who worked with Trump in the 1990s.

Before the change, the board was largely made up of former Olympians, sports execs and Hollywood insiders, the outlet also noted.

The Fair Games Coalition statement also came after Trump pledged in August to sign an executive order to establish a federal Olympics task force ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games. The proposed task force would be made up of Trump’s allies and the president himself and would include law enforcement, coordinating federal, state and local government agencies.

“On behalf of LA28, I want to express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his Administration for their leadership and unwavering support as we prepare to deliver the largest and most ambitious Olympic and Paralympic Games ever hosted in the United States,” Wasserman said in a statement to TheWrap. “Since we secured this historic opportunity in 2017, President Trump has consistently recognized the magnitude of our responsibility in welcoming the world to Los Angeles.”

“The creation of this task force marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028,” the statement continued.