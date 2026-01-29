Home > Media & Platforms > TV

‘NCIS: Origins’ Co-Showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal to Exit After Season 2

Co-creator David North will run the CBS prequel series for its already announced third season

ncis-origins-austin-stowell-cbs
Austin Stowell in "NCIS: Origins." (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

“NCIS: Origins” co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal will exit the CBS prequel series at the end of Season 2. Co-creator and showrunner David North will remain with the series, which was recently renewed for Season 3.

“Gina has been an important beloved member of the NCIS family for many years. We are incredibly grateful to her for helping launch and steer NCIS: Origins, and bringing these incredible characters and stories to life. We look forward to working with her again in the future on new projects, and know the creative foundation she helped build will continue to thrive.”

“It’s been the biggest honor of my career to write NCIS: Origins alongside my incredible co-showrunner and friend David North. I want to thank Amy Reisenbach, David Stapf, and everyone at CBS Network and Studio for their support. To have had this opportunity to work again with the incomparable Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, our writers, and the best cast and crew in the business — how lucky am I? I can’t wait to see what this extraordinary group cooks up for Season 3.”

More to come…

