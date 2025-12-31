Netflix’s Lions-Vikings Christmas Day NFL Game Breaks All-Time US Streaming Record With 27.5 Million Viewers

The NFL scored big on Netflix’s Christmas Gameday as its presentation of the Detroit Lions vs the Minnesota Vikings is now the most-streamed game in U.S. history.

The game averaged 27.5 million viewers in the U.S., with U.S. viewership peaking at over 30 million viewers. Meanwhile, the NFL’s presentation of the Dallas Cowboys vs the Washington Commanders averaged 19.9 million U.S. viewers.

Viewers from over 200 countries and territories tuned in to at least one of the games, with the Cowboys-Commanders drawing a global average minute audience (AMA) of 22.4 million, while the Lions-Vikings had a 30.5 million global AMA.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party in the Lions-Vikings game brought in an average of 29 million viewers in the U.S.

This year marked the second of a three-season partnership between Netflix and the NFL to broadcast NFL football games on Christmas Day.

Last year, the streamer’s two Christmas Day NFL games — plus Beyoncé’s halftime show — brought in 65 million total viewers in the United States. Last year’s Ravens-Texans game scored 24.3 million viewers, while the Chiefs-Steelers game saw 24.1 million viewers.

Netflix has now distributed the top three most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history. Combined with the highly anticipated release “Stranger Things 5” Volume 2, which dropped at 5 p.m. PT on Christmas Day, the streamer had its most-watched Christmas Day ever.

Overall, NFL Christmas Gameday drove more than 632 million social impressions globally, with Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party driving over 100 million impressions on Christmas Day. Additionally, Lions-Vikings was the most socially consumed sporting event on Christmas Day.

In addition to streaming on Netflix, this year’s NFL games aired on CBS affiliates in the competing team cities and will be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+. CBS Sports produced the games, with NFL Media producing the pre- and post-game, and studio halftime programming. EverWonder Studio executive-produced NFL Christmas Gameday.

AMA viewership figures are based on national Nielsen Big Data + Panel in the US, which includes out-of-home viewing, CBS local market viewing, NFL+, and mobile and web viewing across Netflix. International data is based on Netflix Live + 1 first-party data for TV, mobile, and web, along with NFL-reported viewing for the NFL’s international distributors and NFL Game Pass outside of the US. The NFL sources TV data from Futures and Game Pass is first-party.