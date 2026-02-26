Netflix Unscripted Live Events Head Sahara Bushue Exits

Netflix’s unscripted live events division is getting a shakeup as Sahara Bushue, who serves as director of unscripted series, exits the streamer.

Bushue’s departure comes about two and a half years after she joined the streamer from Westbrook Studios, the entertainment venture company founded by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. She had previously consulted for Netflix, but the promotion brought her in on a permanent basis on unscripted VP Brandon Riegg’s team.

Bushue led efforts for Netflix’s unscripted live programming and performance series, including its recently launched “Star Search” reboot, as well as “Rhythm & Flow” and “Building the Band.”

“Star Search,” which embraced a live event format similar to broadcast competition series like “The Voice” or “American Idol,” wrapped up its first season in February. The series, which featured judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen, struggled to break out, and didn’t make the Netflix TV top 10 during any week of the season’s rollout.

Netflix has had success in its unscripted realm with dating series like “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle,” but the streamer has expanded its efforts even further with a new batch of reality series, including dating shows “Age of Attraction” and the Harry Jowsey-led “Let’s Marry Harry,” as well as “Simon Cowell: The Next Act,” “Love Con Revenge,” “Members Only: Palm Beach” and “Calabasas Confidential.”

“Star Search” combined that unscripted effort with the streamer’s growing live slate, which has been steady with its NFL Christmas day games, buzzy fights and even recently the “Skyscraper Live” event.

Bushue previously served as SVP and head of unscripted for Westbrook Studios, overseeing projects such as “Red Table Talk,” “Welcome to Earth,” “Amend: The Fight for America” and “Women of the Movement.”