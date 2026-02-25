PMK Names Leah Sparkes VP, Ulisses Rivera Joins as Senior Account Director

PMK Entertainment has appointed veteran communications exec Leah Sparkes as Vice President of Television, Film and Premium Content and added former WME communications exec Ulisses Rivera as Senior Account Director within its Strategic Communications Group, the company announced Wednesday.

Sparkes brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-profile publicity and brand campaigns, with senior roles at NBCUniversal, Harpo Studios, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and WE tv.

She has overseen major scripted and unscripted launches, awards campaigns, franchise rollouts, and executive thought leadership across global platforms. Sparkes is also founder of boutique firm Sparkes PR. Based in Los Angeles, Sparkes will report to Senior Vice President Cristina Parvu in New York.

“I have a long history of working with Leah from her time at Harpo Studios. She is a strategic operator with deep, creative instincts and trusted industry relationships,” said Cindi Berger, PMK Entertainment CEO. “She understands how to shape narratives that move culture and build enduring brands.”

Alan Nierob, PMK Entertainment President, added: “Leah understands where this business is headed. The lines between publicity, brand strategy and premium content have never been more fluid, and she knows how to operate across all of it. As we continue building PMK for what’s next, she brings the leadership and perspective our clients demand.”

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to collaborate with remarkable talent and partners throughout my career,” Sparkes added. “Joining PMK Entertainment alongside Cindi, Alan and Cristina feels both full-circle and forward looking.”

Rivera joins with more than 13 years of experience in corporate and entertainment communications, including leadership roles at WME, A3 Artists Agency, Sunshine Sachs, and SAG-AFTRA. At WME, he led strategic communications across the agency’s entertainment divisions and oversaw messaging for WME Independent, the agency’s film sales and financing arm.

“Ulisses brings sophisticated agency-side experience and a sharp understanding of the evolving entertainment ecosystem,” said Dennis Dembia, President of PMK Entertainment’s Strategic Communications Group. “He strengthens our ability to advise clients at the highest level.”

PMK Entertainment joined Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) in November, expanding its capabilities across branded integration, entertainment marketing, corporate entertainment and talent representation.

Deadline first reported the news.