Paramount, Netflix Content Slates Drive Double-Digit Viewership Gains in November

November was a strong month for Paramount and Netflix as the two media giants’ content slates drove double-digit viewership gains, per Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge.

Paramount saw a 14% increase, finishing the month with its largest share of TV since April at 8.9% and climbing to third place in the ranking. The 0.7-point gain was the largest among all distributors and was fueled equally by its broadcast and streaming properties. CBS affiliates and Paramount+ each climbed over 18%, contributing 0.5 and 0.2 share points, respectively, to Paramount’s total.

Netflix had the second-highest viewing gain of 10%, adding 0.3 share points for a total 8.3% of TV, but finished in fifth place. The streamer benefitted from the final season of “Stranger Things” with nearly 12 billion viewing minutes, as well as the new original series “The Beast in Me” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” which made up nearly 7 billion viewing minutes combined for the month.

Despite their gains, YouTube and Disney retained the top two spots at 12.9% and 10.5%, respectively. YouTube was unchanged month-over-month, while Disney fell 0.9 share points, largely due to the YouTube TV carriage dispute’s impact on ABC affiliates and ESPN.

NBCUniversal landed in between Paramount and Netflix in fourth place, with a 7% bump, or 0.2 share points, in overall viewing to a share of 8.8%, its largest total captured since October 2024.

The gains were driven by a 22% surge in streaming on Peacock, largely fueled by NFL “Sunday Night Football” coverage, Thanksgiving Day programming and its new original drama series “All Her Fault.” Peacock achieved a non-Olympic monthly record 1.9% share of television in November.

Fox, finished in seventh place with 8.1% of TV after disproportionate swings across its broadcast and cable properties in November. Its broadcast affiliates jumped 22% from October, led by the Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup between Green Bay and Detroit, and World Series Games 4 through 7, where the final game ranked as the sixth most-viewed telecast of the month.

But Fox News Channel viewership fell 9% from the previous month and FS1 was hurt by the absence of the MLB Postseason. Overall, the company saw a net gain of 2.4%, but ceded 0.3 share points due to a larger increase of overall TV usage.

Rounding out the remainder of the list was Warner Bros. Discovery at 5.3%, Amazon at 3.9%, The Roku Channel at 2.9%, Scripps at 1.7%, Weigel Broadcasting at 1.4%, Hallmark at 1.2%, A+E Networks at 0.9% and AMC Networks at 0.6%.

Hallmark saw the highest percentage viewing increase for the month with a 28% bump, or an increase of 0.2 share points, in November, fueled by its slate of holiday movies and its original series, “Mistletoe Murders.”