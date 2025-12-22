PBS Extends Ken Burns’ ‘The American Revolution’ Free Streaming Window Through New Year’s Eve

PBS has extended Ken Burns’ free streaming window for his history docuseries “The American Revolution,” following its ratings success.

The 12-hour documentary series, directed by Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt will be available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app through the end of the year. Starting in 2026, the series will move to PBS Passport and the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.

PBS made history when it entered Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 for the first time with the series, logging 565 million minutes streamed. The series premiered on Nov. 16 and aired for six consecutive nights and has been streaming on Prime Video and all PBS platforms since.

The network will rebroadcast the entire series over six consecutive Fridays from Jan. 9 through Feb. 13. As part of its schedule for “America at 250,” PBS will also rebroadcast the series over three consecutive Mondays and Tuesdays from April 20 to May 5 and offer a marathon broadcast from Saturday, June 27 to Sunday, June 28 leading up to July 4, 2026, America’s Semiquincentennial.

“The American Revolution” examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down, exploring how 13 British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe.

In addition to the 12-part docuseries, PBS also launched a one-hour special called “A More Perfect Union,” which features a conversation between Burns, Botstein and other experts in the field centering on America’s founding and how the ideas and values articulated 250 years ago remain relevant to conversations about governance today.

Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C. produced “The American Revolution” alongside Botstein, Schmidt and Salimah El-Amin. Megan Ruffe and Mike Welt co-produced the docuseries. Burns served as the executive producer for the series.